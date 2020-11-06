Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 6.
US election: Biden urges patience, Trump mounts legal bids as White House race narrows
Biden is 6 electoral votes away from the minimum of 270 needed to win.
MOM won't take further action against Liew Mun Leong's family over illegal deployment of Parti Liyani
MOM had initiated a review of the case and conducted further investigations.
Trump campaign loses legal fights in Georgia and Michigan, vows Nevada lawsuit
One judge said there was “no evidence” that ballots were invalid.
Trump, Biden supporters stage protests across US, as vote tally trickles in
Ballot counting drags on in a handful of states that will decide the election.
US presidential election: The pandemic may have the last laugh
The coronavirus crashed Trump’s booming economy and drove a surge in mail-in ballots.
HSBC sues Lim family, saying they 'fraudulently deceived' bank into lending US$111.7 million to Hin Leong
It's the first bank to take legal action against oil tycoon Lim Oon Kuin to recover its losses.
Onsite Covid-19 facility will test 1,700 passengers on first cruise from Marina Bay
The testing facility is designed to clear 125 passengers every 30 minutes.
Malaysia says total lockdown 'unnecessary' despite coronavirus cases tripling since early October
Government says it has learnt to curb the pandemic using targeted measures.
Almost 50% rise in reports of hazards, near misses and unsafe practices in SAF: Mindef
These reports were made through avenues such as a safety hotline or through the chain of command to superiors.
Two court trials and a Parliament debate on Parti Liyani case: Justice in an imperfect world
Many will continue to ask if justice was served in the high-profile case.