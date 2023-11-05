Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 5, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
People blasting videos, boarding before others alight are among commuters’ top pet peeves
While many try to avoid confronting troublemakers on public transport, some said they would call out bad behaviour if it causes too much of a disturbance.
Blinken rebuffs Arab states’ push for immediate Gaza ceasefire
Arab leaders repeatedly said the death of thousands of civilians could not be justified as self-defence.
No events on Israel-Hamas war approved at Speakers’ Corner amid online calls to attend them: Police
Applications to hold events related to the war will be turned down over the risk of public disorder.
‘Work hard, talk less, do more’ is how Singapore billionaire Kwek Leng Beng made his fortune
Hong Leong Group executive chairman says passion and experience speak louder than words in business.
More resort to womb massages, catered meals, even ‘sperm guides’ for fertility boost
Couples, even young ones, are open to trying unconventional methods to start them on the journey of parenthood.
Money laundering probe did not impact demand for luxury goods, including prestige cars: Retailers
Over 13,000 people turn up at annual Purple Parade to show support for people with disabilities
Shaping a fairer and more inclusive society will require every S'porean to be agents of change, said DPM Lawrence Wong.
Siblings fight for share of $2.8m in joint account
This case highlights the pitfalls of relatives or friends who jointly open bank accounts.
Seniors becoming more digitally savvy but lack confidence in spotting scams: IMDA report
The number of seniors making online transactions has more than doubled from 38 per cent in 2018 to 78 per cent in 2022.
Tiong Bahru’s re-gentrification: New eateries enter the scene, while old guards leave
Because competition is so keen in the foodie enclave, there is a constant frisson of change in the air.