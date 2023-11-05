Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 5, 2023

Updated
Published
34 min ago

People blasting videos, boarding before others alight are among commuters’ top pet peeves

While many try to avoid confronting troublemakers on public transport, some said they would call out bad behaviour if it causes too much of a disturbance.

Blinken rebuffs Arab states’ push for immediate Gaza ceasefire

Arab leaders repeatedly said the death of thousands of civilians could not be justified as self-defence.

No events on Israel-Hamas war approved at Speakers’ Corner amid online calls to attend them: Police

Applications to hold events related to the war will be turned down over the risk of public disorder.

‘Work hard, talk less, do more’ is how Singapore billionaire Kwek Leng Beng made his fortune

Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng is one of Singapore's most successful businessmen. He tells ST executive editor Sumiko Tan about his drive to achieve, his management style, and what he learnt from his father.

Hong Leong Group executive chairman says passion and experience speak louder than words in business.

More resort to womb massages, catered meals, even ‘sperm guides’ for fertility boost

Couples, even young ones, are open to trying unconventional methods to start them on the journey of parenthood.

Money laundering probe did not impact demand for luxury goods, including prestige cars: Retailers

Retailers say some buyers are now conscious of attracting unwanted attention.

Over 13,000 people turn up at annual Purple Parade to show support for people with disabilities

Shaping a fairer and more inclusive society will require every S'porean to be agents of change, said DPM Lawrence Wong.

Siblings fight for share of $2.8m in joint account

This case highlights the pitfalls of relatives or friends who jointly open bank accounts.

Seniors becoming more digitally savvy but lack confidence in spotting scams: IMDA report

The number of seniors making online transactions has more than doubled from 38 per cent in 2018 to 78 per cent in 2022.

Tiong Bahru’s re-gentrification: New eateries enter the scene, while old guards leave

Because competition is so keen in the foodie enclave, there is a constant frisson of change in the air.

