Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 5
Nominations set to open for Malaysia’s general election
Twitter’s S’pore office hit by layoffs amid wider job cuts
ST understands that job cuts spanned various teams, such as engineering, sales and marketing.
Prosecutors seek 40-year jail sentence for penny stock crash mastermind, 19½ years for ex-girlfriend
Fewer Singaporeans on long-term financial aid
$640m train testing centre delayed by a year, first phase to open in 2023
SIA declares first dividends in three years as travel demand soars
Its net profit of $557m for its second quarter was 51 per cent higher than the first quarter’s $370 million.
Jetstar to relocate to Changi Airport Terminal 4 by March 25 next year
The move puts to an end months of negotiations, after Jetstar rejected the relocation when it was first announced in July.
Shell heist: Man accepted over $21k in bribes for not accurately reporting cargo quantity
He agreed to assist the masterminds and roped in a colleague to provide further assistance.
Grand homecoming at National Stadium for S’pore Mandopop superstar JJ Lin
The Great Orchard Road Reboot: How designers would do it
Urban experts, top designers reveal their wish list of ways to bring more buzz to the street.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!