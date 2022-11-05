Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 5

Nominations set to open for Malaysia’s general election

Close to 1,000 nominations are expected to be submitted for 222 parliamentary seats.

Twitter’s S’pore office hit by layoffs amid wider job cuts

ST understands that job cuts spanned various teams, such as engineering, sales and marketing.

Prosecutors seek 40-year jail sentence for penny stock crash mastermind, 19½ years for ex-girlfriend

They were convicted on all 10 market manipulation charges brought against them.

Fewer Singaporeans on long-term financial aid

What’s behind this trend and what more needs doing to improve the social safety net?

$640m train testing centre delayed by a year, first phase to open in 2023

It is the first of its kind in South-east Asia.

SIA declares first dividends in three years as travel demand soars

Its net profit of $557m for its second quarter was 51 per cent higher than the first quarter’s $370 million.

Jetstar to relocate to Changi Airport Terminal 4 by March 25 next year

The move puts to an end months of negotiations, after Jetstar rejected the relocation when it was first announced in July.

Shell heist: Man accepted over $21k in bribes for not accurately reporting cargo quantity

He agreed to assist the masterminds and roped in a colleague to provide further assistance.

Grand homecoming at National Stadium for S’pore Mandopop superstar JJ Lin

The singer kicked off his nostalgia-tinged JJ20 World Tour.

The Great Orchard Road Reboot: How designers would do it

Urban experts, top designers reveal their wish list of ways to bring more buzz to the street.

