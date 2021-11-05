Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 5.
Singapore pledges to phase out unabated coal in electricity mix by 2050
Singapore becomes first country in Asia to join an alliance pushing for transition from coal to clean energy.
Britain approves Merck's Covid-19 pill in world first
Viral sequencing has shown the pill is effective against all Covid-19 variants, including Delta.
Public officers who choose not to take Covid-19 jabs may be put on no-pay leave
From Jan 1, only fully vaccinated staff or those who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 270 days can return to the workplace.
S'pore reports 17 more Covid-19 deaths; weekly infection growth rate below 1 for second day in a row
MOH also reported 3,003 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday.
Cash-on-delivery scams: She orders perfume online, but gets water bottle instead
More shoppers are falling prey to the scams which tout bargain basement prices.
S'pore firm blacklisted by the US along with those linked to Pegasus spyware
It allegedly sold hacking tools that were used against individuals and organisations worldwide.
China censors tennis star Peng Shuai's claims against top politician Zhang Gaoli
Ms Peng reportedly alleged that Mr Zhang, who is now in his 70s, had forced her into sex.
A measured increase, but how can system best stretch the fare dollar?
When the country is in the throes of a pandemic, a hike in bus and train fares becomes doubly prickly.
Boss is open and kind, so we are less likely to cheat our company
Firms with such bosses and transparent policies can reduce staff collusion attempts by 65%, according to a study.
New PLH model makes public housing more equitable
Before the new rules extend to more flats, test them against equity concerns from home owners' point of view, says Chua Mui Hoong.