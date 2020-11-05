Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 5.
Biden wins Wisconsin, Michigan; Trump seeks Wisconsin recount, files suits to halt counts
The wins put Biden closer to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, although the race remained too close to call.
Narrow race between Trump and Biden signals a US more deeply divided
The winner won't be able to realistically claim a ringing endorsement from a majority of Americans.
US election live updates: Trump v Biden
Trump v Biden: Get the latest updates and results as America votes in the presidential election.
Shanmugam challenges Leong Mun Wai's call for independent inquiry into Parti Liyani case
The Law and Home Affairs Minister said he is prepared to recommend a commission of inquiry into the Parti Liyani case, adding however that he had "heard nothing" to justify one.
7 takeaways from Shanmugam's ministerial statement on Parti Liyani case
Mr Shanmugam said the police and AGC had handled the case as a routine theft case but acknowledged there were lapses in the investigation.
Asia riveted as US election drama unfolds, officials keep mum
In China, where coverage of the US election has been muted, the Foreign Ministry refused to be drawn into commenting on it.
Many Singapore investors in 'state of shock' over abrupt suspension of Ant Group's US$37 billion IPO
Brokers say there had been a lot more interest than usual in the US$37 billion dual listing from Singapore investors.
Robinsons closure: 3 mattress companies to fulfil orders which have been paid in full
While Simmons and King Koil said they would make the deliveries with no extra charge, Sealy customers will have to pay a $50 delivery fee.
The art of walking: Singapore artists inspired by everyday act
Some speak of the meditative aspect of walking and the way it invites serendipitous encounters.
Local actress Eleanor Lee among 100 most beautiful Asian women
She beat the likes of Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu and Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai.