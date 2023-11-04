Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 4, 2023

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Israel-Hamas conflict, cost-of-living pressures to be raised in Parliament

MPs filed 34 questions on the conflict, with many asking how Singapore can help alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

Israel strikes Gaza ambulance; Netanyahu rejects ceasefire without hostage release

Hezbollah leader warned the US that the conflict could widen if Israel did not stop its assault on Gaza.

69 dead after Nepal quake, tremors felt in New Delhi

Witnesses said houses in the area collapsed and buildings in New Delhi, India, shook.

Interactive: Behind the bars at Reformative Training Centre

Young offenders are sentenced to the RTC, where they undergo reformative training and counselling. But it could be a breeding ground for more gang problems.

Mystery remains over real identity of dead man known by many names

Question marks surrounding his identity arose about two weeks before his death, when he fell and ended up in hospital.

Plastic bag use fell up to 80% at some supermarts in first month of bag charge

More shoppers are bringing reusable bags, said FairPrice and DFI Retail Group, which runs Giant and Cold Storage.

S'poreans can be convicted of crimes on high seas, aircraft: High Court

The court dismissed the appeal of a man who broke into another passenger's cabin and stole a bra while on a cruise ship.

More companies in Asia, including S’pore, headed for bankruptcy and restructuring

This comes as inflationary pressures dent corporate profits and cashflow, and maturing credits need to be refinanced at higher interest rates.

Proposed Bill will help ensure S’pore stays open to investments while protecting national security

The Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict heightened concerns about potential foreign takeovers in sensitive sectors.

Hin Leong’s O.K. Lim: ‘Not very correct’ to say his children were most senior at firm after him

After being asked thrice if he knew how margin calls worked, Lim replied that he did not understand them.

