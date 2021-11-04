Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 4.

S'pore reports 3,635 new Covid-19 cases; weekly infection growth rate drops below 1

This is the first time it has dropped below 1.0 since MOH started reporting the figure.

READ MORE HERE

Commuters disappointed at public transport fare hikes; experts say next increase could be more

Hikes have not factored in rising energy costs and need for safe management measures, say academics.

READ MORE HERE

New China, India climate plans can limit global warming to under 2 deg C for the first time

Researchers caution against "hollow" promises if goals are not underpinned by effective climate policies.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

China, Russia fire back at US over climate 'no show' jibe

US President Joe Biden had criticised Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending COP26.

READ MORE HERE

Food prices in Singapore expected to rise in the coming months: Gan Kim Yong

With energy prices expected to rise further, food suppliers may need to adjust prices.

READ MORE HERE

Protocol for seniors with Covid-19 is flexible, patients may be cared for at home: MOH

"Where patients prefer to be cared for at home, we have put in place home-based care programmes to support their recovery," said MOH.

READ MORE HERE

Germany experiencing 'massive' Covid-19 surge among unvaccinated people

Intensive care beds are running out again in some parts of Germany, its health minister warns.

READ MORE HERE

Raeesah Khan should not resign but focus on serving residents for rest of term, says WP's Daniel Goh

She has to take responsibility for her "grave transgression" of lying multiple times in Parliament, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Lights come on again in the Covidean dark

Just imagine what those celebrating Deepavali have undergone through the ages, says Asad Latif.

READ MORE HERE

Gojek may soon offer food delivery services

The firm plans to have new features up and running by the end of the year.

READ MORE HERE