Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 4

US election: Trump, Biden project confidence as first polls close
Both Trump and Biden said there were good signs for their campaigns in the toss-up state of Florida.
Shanghai, Hong Kong suspend US$37b listing of Jack Ma's Ant Group
The dramatic move came just two days before what was set to be the world’s largest-ever stock market debut.
The stakes could not be higher in US election - for America, and for Democracy
For either candidate, in the fight of their lives, conceding defeat is out of the question.
US presidential polls: What time results are expected and which states to watch
The election will come down to a few crucial states that could swing either way.
172 cases of sexual misconduct handled by unis, polys and ITE over past five years
The figure translates into an incidence rate of 0.12 for every 1,000 staff and students.
Civil servants, public healthcare workers get more time to clear annual leave, can cash in unused part
Civil servants can carry forward half of 2019's annual leave into 2021, if they have not used it by the end of 2020.
Changes to law enable small businesses to renegotiate contracts, or end them early, without penalty
The framework covers small and micro businesses with a prescribed annual revenue cap.
SMRT made right calls on evacuation of passengers on Oct 14: Ong Ye Kung
Mr Ong said detrainment is carried out only as a "last resort".
Veteran gynaecologist who separated Siamese twins in 1961 in Singapore dies
Dr Yvonne Marjorie Salmon served for 44 years at the old Kandang Kerbau Hospital.
Cycling injuries up in Singapore as more people get on bicycles during Covid-19 pandemic
Many of these injuries result from falls or collisions.