Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 30, 2023

Updated
Published
5 min ago

RSAF aircraft with medicine and food for civilians in Gaza departs Singapore

A total of 46 Singapore Armed Forces personnel are involved in the humanitarian mission.

Serviced apartments for longer-term stay in the works for renters: Desmond Lee

Government to pilot serviced apartments with three-month minimum stay in Upper Thomson and Zion Road.

HDB rents down 0.4% in October, first drop in over 2 years; condo rents dip 0.2%

The last time HDB rents dropped was in September 2021, when it went down by 0.2 per cent.

Aster 30, the ‘last puzzle piece’ of RSAF’s Island Air Defence system, now fully operational

The next-generation surface-to-air missile system can counter a wide range of air threats, including fighters and UAVs.

WP leaders awarded costs for appeals in AHTC case

In all, the WP leaders and others were awarded $351,965.62 in costs and $36,817.01 in disbursements.

President Tharman calls for resilience and optimism to shore up an unravelling world

He was delivering the Gabriel Silver Memorial Lecture at Columbia University’s World Leaders Forum in New York. 

Too little, too late: China’s media blitz amid flu surge is causing even more public anxiety

The moves came only after the World Health Organisation asked China for more details about the increase in cases, Elizabeth Law says.

It’s a wrap: Outgoing Singapore Writers Festival director Pooja Nansi will be missed

Nansi is the longest-serving director of SWF and has diversified programming, from football to hip-hop.

Shanti Pereira collects $315,000 at MAP Awards for successful Asian and SEA Games campaigns

Other big winners include sailors Ryan Lo, Maximilian Maeder as well as wushu exponent Jowen Lim.

Cop in fatal maid abuse case seen in CCTV footage standing by during assaults

Kevin Chelvam is also accused of pulling Ms Piang Ngaih Don up by her hair.

