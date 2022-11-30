Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 30.
Parliament repeals Section 377A, endorses amendments protecting definition of marriage
Hard work begins even as S377A is repealed
Deeper healing, tough conversations, and a better understanding of one another’s positions is still needed, writes Insight editor Grace Ho.
China’s Covid-19 protesters find themselves up against censorship, surveillance
Busking ban eased, buskers allowed at four Orchard Road locations
Illegal shrine in Science Centre Road given final notice to vacate for construction works
The authorities issued the final notice to the caretakers of the makeshift shrine on Tuesday, more than 16 months after they were first approached about the issue.
Shadow of 2020 PH government collapse hangs over Malaysian PM Anwar
The PM and his coalition have had to fend off PAS accusations of being anti-Islam and anti-Malay, says Malaysia correspondent Ram Anand.
She thought she was done with long Covid, but it returned
Up to 20 per cent of those who contract Covid-19 can develop long Covid; WHO calls for support for sufferers.
Doctors to be trained from 2023 to improve care for patients’ well-being outside hospital setting
This push for a social prescription follows the nation’s Healthier SG preventative care strategy.
Right-wing Oath Keepers founder convicted of sedition in Jan 6 US Capitol attack plot
Stewart Rhodes is one of the most prominent defenders of the roughly 900 charged so far in connection with the attack.
Interactive: Keeping traditions alive on Kusu Island
From food centre hawkers to devotees, meet those who visit the island during pilgrimage season.