Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 30.

2 SIA passengers who tested positive for Covid-19 variant Omicron transited in S’pore but did not leave airport

7 passengers on the same flight entered Singapore and are now either quarantined or serving SHN.

READ MORE HERE

India brings back home quarantine for 12 economies including Singapore

The latest move comes amid concerns over emergence of Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

READ MORE HERE

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hands reins to technology chief Parag Agrawal

Mr Agrawal's appointment signaled a tacit endorsement by the board of a strategy the company previously laid out to double its annual revenue by 2023.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Some diners in Singapore adjust eating-out plans on news of Omicron variant of Covid-19

F&B operators are worried that the emergence of the new variant may trigger fresh curbs.

READ MORE HERE

1,103 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; ICU rate falls to 51.2%

Nine people aged between 58 and 91 die of complications linked to Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

4 people, including two children, taken to hospital following PMD fire in Sembawang

Early investigations indicate that it was caused by a personal mobility device in the living room.

READ MORE HERE

Is there a better tech alternative to TraceTogether-SafeEntry to check vaccination status?

Some have suggested incorporating Covid-19 vaccination and test records in Singpass.

READ MORE HERE

It is November but for a fast-rising Loh, it's the start of an exciting journey

So much once out of reach is now within Loh Kean Yew's grasp.

READ MORE HERE

Travel now - or wait till it's safer?

There is no right or wrong decision, just an educated one.

READ MORE HERE

Spirited South Korea: Savour modern local food and nature-infused spaces with VTL travel

What is travel like in places like Seoul and Incheon during Covid-19 times?

READ MORE HERE