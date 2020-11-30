Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 30.
Jewel struggling to keep its shine with business still slow; retail sales at Changi terminals plunge 74%
Some businesses have left Jewel in the last few months but it has also been able to attract new tenants.
Diversification of food sources cannot be only strategy in the face of global disruptions
Efforts have sped up to help local farms ramp up production over the next six to 24 month.
Republicans turn to Biden transition as Trump's legal options dwindle
However, Donald Trump said he will continue to fight the results of the election.
Maid-less in Singapore: Fewer FDW entry approvals, travel restrictions, fee hikes among woes faced by would-be employers
MOM approved only 630 entry requests for maids out of about 4,100 applications and appeals received.
Time to allow foreign workers out of dorms? Health experts weigh in
MOM said it will further ease the restrictions if infection rates are "sustained at low levels".
876 tested in Tekka Centre community screening, 2 were positive for Covid-19: MOH
Both the cases picked up from surveillance testing are likely to be past infections.
PM Lee Hsien Loong's defamation suit against TOC's Terry Xu begins Monday
PM Lee is suing TOC editor Terry Xu over an article posted on its website and Facebook page.
US President-elect Joe Biden twists ankle after slipping while playing with dog
Biden will be examined by an orthopedist "out of an abundance of caution".
Americans should brace for 'surge upon surge' of coronavirus, US experts warn
Anthony Fauci said America may see a surge upon a surge in two or three weeks.
Donating unused leave to charity uncommon, but employees surveyed support idea
55% of 474 people surveyed said they would support donating some of their unused leave to charity.