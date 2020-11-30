Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 30.

Jewel struggling to keep its shine with business still slow; retail sales at Changi terminals plunge 74%

Some businesses have left Jewel in the last few months but it has also been able to attract new tenants.

READ MORE HERE

Diversification of food sources cannot be only strategy in the face of global disruptions

Efforts have sped up to help local farms ramp up production over the next six to 24 month.

READ MORE HERE

Republicans turn to Biden transition as Trump's legal options dwindle

However, Donald Trump said he will continue to fight the results of the election.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Maid-less in Singapore: Fewer FDW entry approvals, travel restrictions, fee hikes among woes faced by would-be employers

MOM approved only 630 entry requests for maids out of about 4,100 applications and appeals received.

READ MORE HERE

Time to allow foreign workers out of dorms? Health experts weigh in

MOM said it will further ease the restrictions if infection rates are "sustained at low levels".

READ MORE HERE

876 tested in Tekka Centre community screening, 2 were positive for Covid-19: MOH

Both the cases picked up from surveillance testing are likely to be past infections.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee Hsien Loong's defamation suit against TOC's Terry Xu begins Monday

PM Lee is suing TOC editor Terry Xu over an article posted on its website and Facebook page.

READ MORE HERE

US President-elect Joe Biden twists ankle after slipping while playing with dog

Biden will be examined by an orthopedist "out of an abundance of caution".

READ MORE HERE

Americans should brace for 'surge upon surge' of coronavirus, US experts warn

Anthony Fauci said America may see a surge upon a surge in two or three weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Donating unused leave to charity uncommon, but employees surveyed support idea

55% of 474 people surveyed said they would support donating some of their unused leave to charity.

READ MORE HERE