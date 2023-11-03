Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 3, 2023

Updated
Published
8 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.  

S’pore manufacturing activity sees back-to-back gains after six-month contraction

It may indicate that a gradual manufacturing recovery could be underway, say economists.

READ MORE HERE

Global cooperation needed for safe, ethical AI development: PM Lee

PM Lee said that small countries like Singapore also develop, research and are affected by AI.

READ MORE HERE

Israel says it has encircled Gaza City

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would discuss concrete steps to minimise harm to civilians in Gaza.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Traffic Police to add electric Polestar 2 to highway patrol fleet in 2024

The new cars will be the first electric cars to wear the Traffic Police expressway patrol livery.

READ MORE HERE

Will you be my MP? PAP, WP unveil new faces, recruit candidates ahead of next GE

PAP has unveiled new faces, and potential candidates have been spotted at WP's walkabouts and house visits.

READ MORE HERE

How bus rides have changed lives in Singapore for the better

Mr Ong Guan Beng began work life in 1971 as a bus conductor on board service 152. It is where he met his wife. Today, he remains a loyal employee of the company, which celebrates its 50th anniversary.

READ MORE HERE

Chicken soup with Widodo to soothe tense souls in Indonesia as political dynasty storm rages on

The president had lunch with three presidential candidates, one of whom has paired up with his son for the Feb 2024 election.

READ MORE HERE

Fatal kayak incident: How can paddlers navigate the ‘Capsize Corner’ off Sentosa safely?

The spot is notorious for the number of capsizes which has taken place there.

READ MORE HERE

HK investment firm ZQ Capital buys Popular bookstore chain for undisclosed sum: Report

Popular's chief executive Chou Cheng Ngok is said to have decided to retire after the acquisition.

READ MORE HERE

I don’t dare to use WhatsApp Web any more, says man whose account was used to scam friend

The victim transferred $7,000 in total before realising that he was being scammed.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top