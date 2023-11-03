Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 3, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore manufacturing activity sees back-to-back gains after six-month contraction
It may indicate that a gradual manufacturing recovery could be underway, say economists.
Global cooperation needed for safe, ethical AI development: PM Lee
PM Lee said that small countries like Singapore also develop, research and are affected by AI.
Israel says it has encircled Gaza City
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would discuss concrete steps to minimise harm to civilians in Gaza.
Traffic Police to add electric Polestar 2 to highway patrol fleet in 2024
The new cars will be the first electric cars to wear the Traffic Police expressway patrol livery.
Will you be my MP? PAP, WP unveil new faces, recruit candidates ahead of next GE
PAP has unveiled new faces, and potential candidates have been spotted at WP's walkabouts and house visits.
How bus rides have changed lives in Singapore for the better
Mr Ong Guan Beng began work life in 1971 as a bus conductor on board service 152. It is where he met his wife. Today, he remains a loyal employee of the company, which celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Chicken soup with Widodo to soothe tense souls in Indonesia as political dynasty storm rages on
The president had lunch with three presidential candidates, one of whom has paired up with his son for the Feb 2024 election.