Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 3

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 3.

US Fed makes another 0.75 point rate hike, signals smaller increases ahead but higher peak

It continues to battle the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years.

31ha of forested areas in Bedok to make way for 10,000 new homes in Bayshore

The areas to be cleared are of “minor to moderate” conservation value, according to an environmental impact assessment report.

Downtown Line to trial AI that can adjust train timings based on demand

Trains can be deployed more efficiently based on factors such as average waiting times at train platforms.

More On This Topic
Anwar vows to have 2 DPMs, promote multiculturalism if PH wins election

Plans include recognition of certificate issued by independent Chinese secondary schools.

Boy hit by BMW in Punggol dies after more than three weeks in hospital

The 24-year-old driver of the car was later arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

Suspended swimmers Amanda Lim, Teong Tzen Wei return to national team training

The duo, along with Joseph Schooling, were suspended by Sport Singapore for a month after admitting to drug consumption.

Fugitive in Singapore sought for child sex offences in US

The man is said to have committed lewd and obscene acts on a five-year-old girl.

AVS probes alleged attack by large pet dog on small pooch during walk

Some $20,000 in treatment costs have been incurred so far.

They will grow back again: Jurong resident who had plants cut down by town council

Workers rappelled down from the rooftop of the Jurong West HDB block to trim the plants.

Chip war: The fight over the world’s most critical technology

Competition for semiconductor dominance has gone on for as long as chips have been made.

