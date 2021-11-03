Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 3.

Political observers call on WP to take a strong stand against Raeesah Khan's actions

How the party reacts to this incident will determine its credibility, say observers.

EMA can now own and operate power infrastructure under changes to law

Move aimed at safeguarding Singapore's energy security and reliability, as the country decarbonises its power sector.

Changes to retirement, re-employment, CPF rules will make for a more inclusive economy and society

Changes will allow older people to work longer if they choose to, and make it easier to build their retirement nest egg, says senior political correspondent Grace Ho.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean's wife, founder of a stroke support charity, dies aged 67

Ms Chew Poh Yim died peacefully on Sunday.

S'pore reports 3,496 new Covid-19 cases as weekly infection growth rate rises

The local cases included 538 people above 60 years old.

ST multimedia projects on ‘Invisible Asia’, environmental toll of masks win global EPPY awards

Invisible Asia took first place in the best investigative/enterprise video category.

Biden says China, Russia failed to lead at COP26 climate summit

He fiercely criticises both leaders in a press conference for failing to show up at the summit.

The great inflation debate

Current trends support the inflation hawks who see prolonged price pressure as a clear and present danger, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Four-year-old Australian girl missing from campsite found alive after two weeks

The girl was found "alive and well" in a locked house.

Woman rescued just before crashed car catches fire on CTE

Videos circulating online show a black Honda Fit engulfed in flames in the leftmost lane of the CTE tunnel.

