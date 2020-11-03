Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 3.

At least one killed in Vienna attack involving multiple assailants, locations; manhunt under way

The attackers are said to be “heavily armed and dangerous".

Institutions should be 'open and timely' in addressing sexual misconduct allegations: Lawrence Wong

MOE has been working closely with institutes of higher learning to step up their efforts to tackle sexual misconduct.

Eatigo, RedMart data breaches: How to protect your online accounts if you're affected

From changing passwords to guarding against phishing, here's what you can do.

US presidential election: Nation braces itself for a volatile week

Some 24 hours before polls open, Biden remained ahead of his rival Trump across the country.

Orchard Towers murder: Police investigating 2 women who accused court of preferential treatment based on race

The two women, aged 28 and 36, are being investigated for contempt of court.

askST: What do I do if my car is caught in a flash flood?

Should you abandon your stalled car?

Mask wearing is key and will remain compulsory as Covid-19 measures ease: Grace Fu

Anyone leaving their homes must wear a mask, Ms Fu said.

Robinsons store closures: How other major S'pore department stores are faring

Isetan has no plans to downsize, while BHG will keep all five of its stores.

Wandering alone in Jewel Changi Airport at midnight and dawn

Spending 48 hours in a known hyperlocal spot like Jewel Changi Airport awakens the senses.

Post-pandemic: The office has a future

Random workplace chatter is still valued for sparking innovation, even though remote work is here to stay.

