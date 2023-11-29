Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 29, 2023

Updated
Published
27 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Ensure Long Island project doesn’t harm marine life at East Coast, Southern Islands: Experts

Measures to protect sensitive marine habitats in East Coast need to happen from day one, they said.

READ MORE HERE

Long Island reclamation plan the right solution to meet S’pore’s long-term needs: Experts

The engineering challenges should be no different from previous reclamation work done in East Coast, aside from the landfill taking place in deeper waters for this project, said one expert.

READ MORE HERE

India tunnel collapse: All 41 workers rescued after 17 days

The men had been stuck in the 4.5km tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it collapsed on Nov 12.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

‘I feel like a One Million Dollar Man,’ says paralysed man who can walk after spinal implant

A new clinical trial here, called Restores (restoration of rehabilitative function with epidural spinal stimulation), may spell hope for people who would otherwise never walk again.

READ MORE HERE

New Notre-Dame spire takes shape on Paris skyline

The cathedral is due to reopen on Dec 8, 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Deflect, delay and deny: How oil and gas giants are waging a PR war ahead of COP28

Climate change is an existential threat to fossil fuel companies. And they're fighting back, says David Fogarty.

READ MORE HERE

Changi air traffic crosses 90% of pre-pandemic levels for first time

Passenger traffic between Singapore and South Korea eclipsed pre-pandemic levels by 36 per cent in October.

READ MORE HERE

Rain or shine, straight to your doorstep: A day in the life of a newspaper vendor

Mr Rathnakumar Chokkalingam works almost every day of the year to deliver newspapers to you.

READ MORE HERE

NTU, Nanofilm launch $66m corporate lab to develop nanotechnology solutions

Work on 10 industry-focused projects under four main research areas has already begun. 

READ MORE HERE

Heavy afternoon downpour causes flash floods in Jurong West

A flash flood in Boon Lay Way affected two of the three lanes there, PUB said.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top