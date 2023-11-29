Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 29, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Ensure Long Island project doesn’t harm marine life at East Coast, Southern Islands: Experts
Measures to protect sensitive marine habitats in East Coast need to happen from day one, they said.
Long Island reclamation plan the right solution to meet S’pore’s long-term needs: Experts
The engineering challenges should be no different from previous reclamation work done in East Coast, aside from the landfill taking place in deeper waters for this project, said one expert.
India tunnel collapse: All 41 workers rescued after 17 days
The men had been stuck in the 4.5km tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it collapsed on Nov 12.
‘I feel like a One Million Dollar Man,’ says paralysed man who can walk after spinal implant
A new clinical trial here, called Restores (restoration of rehabilitative function with epidural spinal stimulation), may spell hope for people who would otherwise never walk again.
New Notre-Dame spire takes shape on Paris skyline
Deflect, delay and deny: How oil and gas giants are waging a PR war ahead of COP28
Climate change is an existential threat to fossil fuel companies. And they're fighting back, says David Fogarty.
Changi air traffic crosses 90% of pre-pandemic levels for first time
Passenger traffic between Singapore and South Korea eclipsed pre-pandemic levels by 36 per cent in October.
Rain or shine, straight to your doorstep: A day in the life of a newspaper vendor
Mr Rathnakumar Chokkalingam works almost every day of the year to deliver newspapers to you.
NTU, Nanofilm launch $66m corporate lab to develop nanotechnology solutions
Work on 10 industry-focused projects under four main research areas has already begun.