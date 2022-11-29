Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 29.

Repealing S377A the right step for Govt, Parliament: Ministers

Some MPs expressed worry over cancel culture, religious freedom during debate on the amendment as well as the repeal of S377A.

WP MPs take differing positions on repeal of S377A

Mr Pritam Singh said politicians should not be seen as siding with particular groups on issues of great social division and contending values.

Amid debate on polarising issue of repeal of S377A, a call to come together as a nation

Members of the House call for unity, understanding and moderation, even if the decision may be a personally difficult one, says Insight Editor Grace Ho.

China cracks down on protesters calling for an end to harsh Covid-19 measures

At least three people were taken from their homes in Beijing on Monday.

Punggol to get new retail and office development

While some residents are in favour of the move, others fear this will make the area more congested.

Umno’s push for Zahid to be DPM an early test of Anwar premiership

There is growing momentum for Zahid to return to the DPM position he held before BN lost power in 2018.

One in four resale HDB flat buyers paid cash over valuation in 2022

Prices for HDB resale flats have been increasing for the past 10 quarters.

Stars, key backroom staff depart Lion City Sailors following owner Sea Ltd’s financial woes

Gabriel Quak, Faris Ramli, Shahdan Sulaiman and Hassan Sunny are among the big-name players who've been let go.

World Cup: South Korea drama ends in heartbreak

They lie on the brink of exit following 3-2 loss to Ghana.

Actress Rebecca Lim says her wedding was ‘just perfect’

Her big day consisted of a solemnisation and church ceremony, then a tea ceremony and wedding banquet.

