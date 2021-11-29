Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 29.

S'pore-Malaysia VTL: First bus leaves Woodlands with more than 40 passengers

About 1,440 people are expected to leave Singapore via the VTL, which launched today.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore tracking Omicron Covid-19 variant closely, may be forced to take steps back: PM Lee

The country must be mentally prepared for more bumps along the way as it deals with an evolving virus, he said.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

S'pore defers VTLs with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE to cut Covid-19 variant risk

Border measures will also be reviewed amid the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore travellers pushing ahead with plans despite Omicron Covid-19 variant

Those planning trips under the VTL scheme are undeterred by the emergence of the Omicron strain.

READ MORE HERE

747 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; daily tally under 1,000 for first time since Sept 20

11 people aged between 67 and 98 died of complications linked to Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Suspected Omicron Covid-19 cases mild, says leading South Africa doctor

The patients had extreme tiredness, mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton: Loh Kean Yew loses to Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in Indonesia Open final

The loss ended his hopes of becoming the first Singaporean man to qualify for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals next week.

READ MORE HERE

The PAP and the politics of trust and empathy

The party has done well in building trust and appealing to logic. Now it needs to empathise and inspire, says Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Happy holidays. Remember to switch off and lose that work stress

As the year nears its end, spend time to physically and mentally recharge, and plan for the year ahead.

READ MORE HERE

Thai plant-based meat sector set for growth as local brands rise

These meatless alternatives are finding their way into traditional Thai dishes, such as pad krapow and moo-ping.

READ MORE HERE