Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 29.

More new business entities set up in Singapore despite Covid-19 recession

Some 5,500 to 6,400 new businesses were formed monthly between June and October.

Infected after holiday to Europe, pregnant mum gives birth to baby with Covid-19 antibodies

Celine Ng-Chan is one of a few women in Singapore who were infected with the coronavirus during their pregnancies to have given birth so far.

68-year-old S'porean man dies of Covid-19 complications, 29th such death in S'pore

The man returned from work in Indonesia on Nov 17, and had a history of hypertension and heart disease.

Why is stacking of $100 tourism vouchers not allowed: STB

Some consumers have lamented that the vouchers cannot be combined with those of their family and friends within the same redemption.

Lunch With Sumiko: Chair man of the gaming world

When he was 22, Ian Ang set out to build the perfect chair for gamers. Secretlab, which he co-founded, has since sold more than one million chairs, the 28-year-old CEO tells Sumiko Tan.

Boy who died of cancer before getting PSLE results was brave, inquisitive and thoughtful, say his parents

Raphael Lee suffered from excessive blood loss during an operation, which resulted in brain damage.

La Nina could extend Singapore's rainy season to March

La Nina is the "crybaby" sister to El Nino - the phenomenon usually associated with hot and dry weather in South-east Asia.

Youth in Japan, South Korea bear the brunt of job losses due to Covid-19

It’s described as an “employment ice age” in Japan and “Hell Joseon” in South Korea.

Scaling towards zero food waste in fish farming

This fish farm's waste is raw material for a restaurant as the food industry pushes towards zero food waste.

The quicksand of overspending

By the time you read this, you might have already spent quite a bit of money shopping for great deals in the Black Friday sale, and there is still Cyber Monday to come.

