Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 28, 2023

Updated
Published
14 min ago

Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended 2 days; 11 more Israeli hostages freed

The agreement, announced by Qatar, was confirmed by a White House official.

Increase in anti-S’pore sentiments on social media; calls for rocket and bomb attacks: Shanmugam

This follows the Oct 7 Hamas attack in Israel, he said at an event honouring Home Team officers.

$1.19 million worth of CDC vouchers donated to charity last year

Those who wish to donate their unspent CDC vouchers can do so from Dec 1 till Jan 31.

Lee Hsien Yang ordered to pay damages to Shanmugam, Vivian for defaming them over Ridout Road rentals

The amount of damages to be paid will be assessed at a subsequent hearing.

Property agents ink new pact to prevent being ‘blocked’ from co-broking and conflict of interest

It encourages agents to adopt a best practice guide for co-broking commissions from July 1, 2024.

The risk of overwork and driving all day in the platform economy

There is scope to do more to improve working conditions and career prospects for ride-hailing drivers and food delivery riders, says the writer.

Autumn and spring may go ‘missing’ in Japan as abnormal weather shows up

The late and abrupt change in temperatures has an indelible impact on the arrival of Japan’s vivid symphony of reds and yellows.

F&N eyes regional expansion and innovating with healthier products to draw consumers

The group’s dairy business is also growing in Malaysia and other South-east Asian markets.

Students from 5 polytechnics to help seniors as volunteers under pact with care agency

The Agency for Integrated Care will make available to students volunteering opportunities in community care settings.

A guide to Seoul's artsy street, Samcheong-ro

Visiting South Korea? Check out Seoul's premier arts district.

