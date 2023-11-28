Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 28, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended 2 days; 11 more Israeli hostages freed
Increase in anti-S’pore sentiments on social media; calls for rocket and bomb attacks: Shanmugam
This follows the Oct 7 Hamas attack in Israel, he said at an event honouring Home Team officers.
$1.19 million worth of CDC vouchers donated to charity last year
Those who wish to donate their unspent CDC vouchers can do so from Dec 1 till Jan 31.
Lee Hsien Yang ordered to pay damages to Shanmugam, Vivian for defaming them over Ridout Road rentals
Property agents ink new pact to prevent being ‘blocked’ from co-broking and conflict of interest
It encourages agents to adopt a best practice guide for co-broking commissions from July 1, 2024.
The risk of overwork and driving all day in the platform economy
There is scope to do more to improve working conditions and career prospects for ride-hailing drivers and food delivery riders, says the writer.
Autumn and spring may go ‘missing’ in Japan as abnormal weather shows up
The late and abrupt change in temperatures has an indelible impact on the arrival of Japan’s vivid symphony of reds and yellows.
F&N eyes regional expansion and innovating with healthier products to draw consumers
The group’s dairy business is also growing in Malaysia and other South-east Asian markets.
Students from 5 polytechnics to help seniors as volunteers under pact with care agency
The Agency for Integrated Care will make available to students volunteering opportunities in community care settings.