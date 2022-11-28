Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 28.
China signals no change to zero-Covid-19 policy amid mass protests that challenge Xi
Authorities are in a bind as people are demonstrating while the highly infectious Omicron variant is rapidly spreading.
There is a way to end China's Covid-19 nightmare; question is the price
There are paths out of the bind the government is in, but it has to weigh the costs, not least the loss of lives and pride, says China correspondent Danson Cheong.
Desperate learner drivers pay for queue-jumping bot services to secure earlier slots
ST found at least seven providers on Carousell offering a range of bot booking services for slots across the ComfortDelGro, Bukit Batok and Singapore Safety driving centres.
Chinatown eyes Christmas festive market to boost footfall as key China market dries up
The Chinatown Business Association has organised a number of themed events this year to drum up interest in the area.
Anwar’s comfortable majority could hit stormy weather
An Umno exit will cause seismic shocks through the government in no small part because of the sudden dearth of MPs from the Malay-Muslim majority.
Robotic nursing assistant can take patients’ vital signs, freeing up nurses for other tasks
The successful trial of this robot in Alexandra Hospital has shown it is able to replace at least two hospital nursing staff over the course of a year.
Learning outside the classroom: Pre-schools make outdoor play an important part of learning
Some centres allow their pupils to spend as much as 70 per cent of their time outdoors.
Beyond bon bons: Bean-to-bar chocolate trend grows with more craft chocolate makers in S’pore
They produce small-batch chocolate using cacao beans grown in Asia and elsewhere in the world.
Germany breathe life into World Cup campaign in battling draw with Spain
The result leaves the four-time world champions facing a must-win match against Costa Rica on Thursday.
K-drama couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin welcome first child, a boy
