Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 28.

More Covid-19 cases may emerge from Seoul Garden family dinner but a major cluster unlikely: Experts

The group of 12 occupied three tables and there was mingling.

S'pore has no need to rely on one Covid-19 vaccine with several promising candidates in the race

With at least three drugs seeking emergency use authorisation, S'pore need not bank on a specific candidate.

Some employers in Singapore planning to scrap staff bonuses this year

These firms have been making losses this year due to delayed projects or sharp drop in daily takings.

Iran vows 'revenge' after prominent nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh's assassination

He died in hospital after armed assassins gunned him down in his car.

In new blow to Trump, US court rejects Pennsylvania election case

Despite the ruling, Trump's campaign plans to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Malaysia yet to finalise plans for KL-S'pore high-speed rail, says minister

A news report claimed Malaysia was considering changes so that the line ends in Johor Baru and not Singapore.

Jumbo Group to acquire Kok Kee Wanton Noodle for $2.1m

It will take a 75% stake in the 35-year-old wonton noodle stall.

HDT S'pore Taxi exits business, about 90 drivers let go

The electric taxi operator said it had been "wrestling with the slowing growth" since the start of the year.

HK woman duped in online love scam roots out fake profiles with S'pore singer Dick Lee's photos

Lee has been approached by women who told him they had fallen victim to similar scams.

Who is responsible for fraudulent transactions, customer or bank?

Can the Singapore police help you to recover funds transferred to an overseas bank?

