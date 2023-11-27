Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 27, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Hamas and Israel release more hostages, prisoners on 3rd day of truce

Israel said the truce could be extended if Hamas continued to release at least 10 hostages a day.

READ MORE HERE

Experts warn of charity scams amid Middle East conflict

Scammers are appealing for donations via fake e-mails, websites, social media and phone calls.

READ MORE HERE

Jobs are turning global, to Singaporeans’ liking

A new survey found that 93 per cent of the 500 respondents here would prefer to work in companies with overseas operations.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Just one week on a low-salt diet can significantly improve blood pressure

About 75 per cent of people showed a median drop of 8mmHg in the systolic blood pressure after they switched from a high- to a low-sodium diet for a week.

READ MORE HERE

Updated LTA transit app prioritises public transport users; no plans to integrate ERP2.0 for motorists

As part of the app’s latest refresh in November, users can key in their destinations to see their travel options, which can be entirely by bus, MRT, or a combination of both.

READ MORE HERE

Demand for expensive phones to remain high, buoyed by buy-now-pay-later, instalment schemes

Telcos are key promotional vehicles for phone manufacturers, as nearly a third of buyers here pick up their phones from telcos.

READ MORE HERE

Having to charge at ‘rioters’ made me realise peace and security cannot be taken for granted

Christine Tan experiences first-hand how Singapore’s riot police would respond should an accident like the Little India riot of 2013 break out.

READ MORE HERE

Thai Paralympian kills 5 at his wedding party, including himself and his bride

 A preliminary probe by the police found that the couple had an argument during the party.

READ MORE HERE

A year into Anwar’s government, Malaysia still waits for Reformasi

Structural reforms on economy, governance and democratic freedoms have taken a backseat to political survival, observes Shannon Teoh.

READ MORE HERE

Couple bought studio flat in helper’s home town in India to show gratitude

The close relationship between Ms Mamta and her employer was recognised by a local charity.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top