Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 27, 2023

Hamas and Israel release more hostages, prisoners on 3rd day of truce
Israel said the truce could be extended if Hamas continued to release at least 10 hostages a day.
Experts warn of charity scams amid Middle East conflict
Scammers are appealing for donations via fake e-mails, websites, social media and phone calls.
Jobs are turning global, to Singaporeans’ liking
A new survey found that 93 per cent of the 500 respondents here would prefer to work in companies with overseas operations.
Just one week on a low-salt diet can significantly improve blood pressure
About 75 per cent of people showed a median drop of 8mmHg in the systolic blood pressure after they switched from a high- to a low-sodium diet for a week.
Updated LTA transit app prioritises public transport users; no plans to integrate ERP2.0 for motorists
As part of the app’s latest refresh in November, users can key in their destinations to see their travel options, which can be entirely by bus, MRT, or a combination of both.
Demand for expensive phones to remain high, buoyed by buy-now-pay-later, instalment schemes
Telcos are key promotional vehicles for phone manufacturers, as nearly a third of buyers here pick up their phones from telcos.
Having to charge at ‘rioters’ made me realise peace and security cannot be taken for granted
Christine Tan experiences first-hand how Singapore’s riot police would respond should an accident like the Little India riot of 2013 break out.
Thai Paralympian kills 5 at his wedding party, including himself and his bride
A preliminary probe by the police found that the couple had an argument during the party.
A year into Anwar’s government, Malaysia still waits for Reformasi
Structural reforms on economy, governance and democratic freedoms have taken a backseat to political survival, observes Shannon Teoh.
Couple bought studio flat in helper’s home town in India to show gratitude
The close relationship between Ms Mamta and her employer was recognised by a local charity.