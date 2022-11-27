Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 27

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 27.

Taiwan President Tsai resigns as chairman of DPP after it suffers major defeat in local elections

The mayoral seat in Taipei was won by the rising star of the opposition Kuomintang, Mr Chiang Wan-an.

Three found unconscious after fire breaks out at Sengkang condo

About 150 people from neighbouring units were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Has China reached breaking point over zero-Covid-19?

Videos of protests, riots and people breaking out of their locked down compounds have become much more visible on social media.

Hurdles ahead for Malaysia’s new PM Anwar as he builds new Cabinet

Political uncertainties could arise from upcoming state and Umno party elections.

Illegal gambling operator promoting cockfighting to S’poreans

It targets Singaporeans with services such as sports betting and offers "highest 4-D odds".

Man lives to see birth of daughter after liver donation from his brother

SGH was able to speed up preparations for the transplant surgery due to the urgency of his condition.

Will things pick up for Singapore’s platform workers?

A committee has proposed better protections for platform workers. Insight examines the implications.

I’ve always wanted a dog... but it could cost over $100k

Owners can expect to spend about $10,000 on medication and visits to the vet or dentist, if a dog remains generally healthy throughout its lifetime.

Work from anywhere: She saved more money during her ‘workations’ in South Korea

Ms Gabrielle Loh worked remotely from South Korea twice in 2022.

Fame and Flashdance singer-actress Irene Cara dies aged 63

Cara was found dead at her home in Florida on Friday.

