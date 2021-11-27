Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 27.

Countries tighten travel, stocks slide on fears of new Covid-19 variant Omicron

WHO has designated it a variant of concern and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron.

New Covid-19 variant Omicron may be of concern, but how big a threat it will be is unknown: Experts

It has 32 mutations in the spike protein - about double that of the Delta strain.

Merck's Covid-19 pill shows significantly lower efficacy in updated data

Updated data from its study showed the drug was less effective in cutting hospitalisations and deaths than previously reported.

S'pore reports 1,090 new Covid-19 cases and 3 more deaths

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate is 0.74.

How best to bridge divides and strengthen a common national identity?

Is the option of letting debates on identity run their course, without attempting to shape them or arbitrate in any way, a good one?

Hong Kong 2.0: What might come in the new era for the city

The Legislative Council election on Dec 19 will give an idea of how different the new Hong Kong will be.

Badminton: Loh Kean Yew thrashes Dane in 24 mins to extend fairy-tale run at Indonesia Open

He beats world No. 21 Hans-Kristian Vittinghus 21-9, 21-4, a day after defeating Japan's world No. 1 Kento Momota.

London hit by biggest Tube strike in three years

Central London shops and businesses hoping to receive a much-needed boost from Black Friday sales were hit by the disruption.

Which is more dangerous - China on the rise or about to hit its peak?

The narrative of rising China has assumed such mystical proportions that few analysts appear to be bothered with details, says Jonathan Eyal.

Dentist who sued ex-lover to recover $8m succeeds in most claims

Chinese national Lyu Jun said he had transferred money to the woman so that they could build a life together in Singapore. She said everything was meant as a gift to her.

