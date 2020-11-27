Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 27.

First Covid-19 community case in 16 days met 12 family members at Seoul Garden in Tampines

The family had occupied three tables at the restaurant, and there was mingling between the groups.

Dyson plans $4.9b in investments across Singapore, UK, Philippines

It will hire more engineers in fields such as software, machine learning and robotics.

Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

The Electoral College is due to meet on Dec 14.

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin triumphs at budget vote but more challenges lie ahead

His celebration is likely short-lived, as both friend and foe continue deal-making for power.

Maradona flew and fell. It is why we loved him

Few stories in sport were so full of pain and yet streaked with such unforgettable perfection, says Rohit Brijnath.

Boy who died of cancer before he can collect PSLE results remembered for his humour, strength

Raphael died on Nov 13, 12 days before his PSLE results were released.

STB survey finds growing confidence in overseas travel among top tourist sources

Three in four leisure travellers and nine in 10 business travellers are likely to go abroad in the year ahead.

Woman suing PUB for $5m over manhole fall gives up fight, accepts settlement offer

Madam Chan Hui Peng has decided to accept PUB's offer and move on with her life, said her lawyer.

Robinsons to hold last Black Friday sale with discounts of up to 70%

A final shipment of stock has arrived in time for the sale and Robinsons' warehouses are now empty.

The Life List: 5 festive, socially distanced markets for Christmas shopping

This year, they will be smaller, cosier affairs curated and run by local vendors.

