Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 26, 2023

Updated
Published
46 min ago

360 more electric buses to hit the roads from Dec 2024 in biggest purchase by LTA

Contracts worth $46.1 million were also awarded to install charging systems at three upcoming bus depots.

Polyclinics must work with the community to promote better health: Ong Ye Kung

New Sembawang Polyclinic can partner others in the Bukit Canberra hub to do so.

Hamas releases more Israeli, foreign hostages in second day of Gaza truce

A brief disruption to the deal to free captives was overcome with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt.

Man with adjustment disorder kills wife; brother of victim not ready to forgive

Mr Emanuel Francis said his sister, her husband were a loving couple and there was no hint of trouble.

Singapore Silat Federation’s CEO Sheik Alau’ddin arrested for suspected criminal breach of trust

The association had filed a police report in February over financial irregularities in the organisation.

Bubble tea operators finalising menus ahead of Nutri-Grade label deadline in Dec

Nutri-Grade system comprises colour-coded grades from A to D, with D being the unhealthiest.

Bird Paradise’s sold-out $1,699 penguin glamping deal is good family fun

The 2D1N experience allows up to four people to sleep in a tent and includes guided tours of the aviaries, rare access to facilities such as its avian hospital and meals.

Choosing a pre-school shouldn’t be this difficult

Selecting a place for our kids requires study, knowing your child, and a bit of luck, says Tham Yuen-C.

Japan may change duty-free shopping tax waiver process for tourists: Report

Currently, tourists’ consumption tax is deducted at the point of sale at designated duty-free stores and sales counters. However, some abuse the system by reselling the items within Japan.

Sew relaxing: Singapore hobbyists find making their own clothes a form of therapy

Unlike seamstresses, who earn a living from making clothes, sewists are amateurs who sew for themselves and their family members.

