Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 26, 2023

360 more electric buses to hit the roads from Dec 2024 in biggest purchase by LTA
Contracts worth $46.1 million were also awarded to install charging systems at three upcoming bus depots.
Polyclinics must work with the community to promote better health: Ong Ye Kung
Hamas releases more Israeli, foreign hostages in second day of Gaza truce
A brief disruption to the deal to free captives was overcome with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt.
Man with adjustment disorder kills wife; brother of victim not ready to forgive
Mr Emanuel Francis said his sister, her husband were a loving couple and there was no hint of trouble.
Singapore Silat Federation’s CEO Sheik Alau’ddin arrested for suspected criminal breach of trust
The association had filed a police report in February over financial irregularities in the organisation.
Bubble tea operators finalising menus ahead of Nutri-Grade label deadline in Dec
Nutri-Grade system comprises colour-coded grades from A to D, with D being the unhealthiest.
Bird Paradise’s sold-out $1,699 penguin glamping deal is good family fun
The 2D1N experience allows up to four people to sleep in a tent and includes guided tours of the aviaries, rare access to facilities such as its avian hospital and meals.
Choosing a pre-school shouldn’t be this difficult
Selecting a place for our kids requires study, knowing your child, and a bit of luck, says Tham Yuen-C.
Japan may change duty-free shopping tax waiver process for tourists: Report
Currently, tourists’ consumption tax is deducted at the point of sale at designated duty-free stores and sales counters. However, some abuse the system by reselling the items within Japan.
Sew relaxing: Singapore hobbyists find making their own clothes a form of therapy
Unlike seamstresses, who earn a living from making clothes, sewists are amateurs who sew for themselves and their family members.