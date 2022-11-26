Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Nov 26.
Anwar says he has two-thirds majority support in Parliament
"This will strengthen national stability and we can focus on our work to boost the economy,” he said.
Anwar faces daunting task of uniting rivals with Cabinet picks
Mr Anwar's fragile unity government may see appointments based on coalition management, not ability.
Anwar Ibrahim and the resilience of Reformasi movement
A new era has dawned on Malaysia but change will not be as immediately dramatic as it might sound at first reading.
Black Friday deals draw shoppers looking to save money amid inflation, looming GST hike
About 100 shoppers were seen queueing outside the Courts flagship store before doors opened.
Man taken to hospital after being dragged 10m by car during altercation in Geylang
He had confronted the driver and held on to the steering wheel to prevent the latter from driving away.
Bullet trains speeding to growth in Asia
A look at the future of high-speed rail in the region as China and Japan vie to help countries build their own systems.
US bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales citing national security risk
World Cup: Tears flow as Iran seal late, dramatic 2-0 win over Wales
The Asian side scored twice in injury time after Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off.
Kris Wu to serve 13-year jail term in China for rape before being deported
A student accused Wu last year of date rape, resulting in luxury brands dropping deals with him.