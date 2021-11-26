Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 26.
Bulk of bus tickets for S'pore-Malaysia VTL still available despite technical problems on first day
Travellers had scrambled to buy tickets on the first day they went on sale.
DBS says digital banking services back to normal, disruption not due to cyber attack
DBS had seen disruptions to its website and mobile app services from Tuesday morning.
Britain stops some flights from Africa over new Covid-19 variant worries
It has the most mutations of any strain yet identified and current vaccines may be less effective against it.
EU commission recommends 9-month limit on Covid-19 vaccine validity for travel
It also urges green light for WHO-approved shots - including Chinese and Indian vaccines - for travel.
S'pore reports 1,275 new Covid-19 cases and 3 more deaths
The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate fell to 0.72.
Badminton: S'pore's Loh Kean Yew shocks world No. 1 Momota, advances to Indonesia Open quarter-finals
He beat the Japanese 21-7, 17-21, 21-19 in 69 minutes on Thursday to advance to the Indonesia Open quarter-finals.
How to deal with differences in identity politics
One way is to acknowledge differences exist while trying to treat all equally. Or one can accept that some identities are more powerful than others, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Couples cheer eased Covid-19 rules for weddings, home visitors
The higher cap on visitors has eased logistics, such as managing external vendors.
Singapore Writers Festival: Top 5 highlights from a rocky festival
There were technical issues, but the best sessions were thoughtful and engaging.
Pedestrian knocked down by car while walking on footpath awarded $2 million in damages
The victim suffered a multitude of severe and permanent injuries and became mentally incapacitated.