Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 26.

Surge in Hong Kong's Covid-19 cases due to rules being eased too soon, says expert

Infections rebounded from mid-September to October, soon after measures were eased.

Remains of elderly woman living alone found in flat more than a year after she was last seen

The woman lived at The Shore Residences, a condo on Amber Road near Katong Shopping Centre.

Biden says Americans 'won't stand' for attempt to derail election result

But Trump doubled down and called for the results to be overturned.

Trump pardons former adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying in Russia probe

The pardon was the highest-profile one granted by Trump since he took office.

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

He had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery several weeks ago.

Covid-19 testing of Tekka Centre stallholders to be conducted on Thursday: MOH

The testing will be conducted near Little India MRT.

Surge in demand globally for ultra-cold freezers ahead of Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Much of the focus is on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which needs ultra-cold conditions for long-term storage.

PUB lawyers: Woman's active Carousell account disproves her claim of fearing strangers after manhole fall

Lawyers said Chan Hui Peng had met up with numerous buyers who left her positive reviews.

Singapore imports frozen shrimps from Saudi Arabia for the first time

The shrimps sourced from the Red Sea are supplied to FairPrice and other restaurants and foodstall owners.

Worth The Watch: Year-end shows to feast your eyes on

Expect a strong slate of Asian dramas, as well as the highly anticipated Bridgerton.

