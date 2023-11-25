Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 25, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Hamas releases 24 hostages held in Gaza, as truce takes hold
Happy but wary, displaced Palestinians try to head home to north Gaza
Palestinians emerged from makeshift shelters at the start of the four-day ceasefire to begin the long journey back to their homes.
Demand for pest control in S’pore grows as bedbug fears bite
Pest control firms said requests for their services have surged between 30 per cent and 50 per cent in November.
To ‘look nice’ or avoid detection? Why some motorists risk flouting the law with small licence plates
Several photos of non-compliant licence plates have been surfacing on Facebook traffic groups over the last two months.
Destiny in Dubai: What are the key climate issues in COP28?
Condo owner’s complaint over noise from water pump dismissed by tribunal board
The resident had filed an application to the Strata Titles Board, asking it to order the MCST to “switch off the noisy fountain pump immediately”.
Sengkang eatery Ayam Penyet Ria fined $800, has licence suspended 2 weeks for roach infestation
Rise in workplace injuries in bus and rail operations; many preventable, says Amy Khor
She calls for "robust workplace safety culture" to be inculcated so all workers prioritise safety.
Can Asia come up with the next big thing in deep tech?
Asia has demonstrated agility in adapting regulations for emerging tech and a large reservoir of Stem graduates.