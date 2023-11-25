Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 25, 2023

Updated
Published
3 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Hamas releases 24 hostages held in Gaza, as truce takes hold

The hostages were seized during the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

READ MORE HERE

Happy but wary, displaced Palestinians try to head home to north Gaza

Palestinians emerged from makeshift shelters at the start of the four-day ceasefire to begin the long journey back to their homes.

READ MORE HERE

Demand for pest control in S’pore grows as bedbug fears bite

Pest control firms said requests for their services have surged between 30 per cent and 50 per cent in November.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

To ‘look nice’ or avoid detection? Why some motorists risk flouting the law with small licence plates

Several photos of non-compliant licence plates have been surfacing on Facebook traffic groups over the last two months.

READ MORE HERE

Destiny in Dubai: What are the key climate issues in COP28?

From phasing out fossil fuels to finance, here are five key areas of the talks.

READ MORE HERE

Condo owner’s complaint over noise from water pump dismissed by tribunal board

The resident had filed an application to the Strata Titles Board, asking it to order the MCST to “switch off the noisy fountain pump immediately”.

READ MORE HERE

Sengkang eatery Ayam Penyet Ria fined $800, has licence suspended 2 weeks for roach infestation

According to the chain’s website, it has seven outlets in Singapore. 

READ MORE HERE

Rise in workplace injuries in bus and rail operations; many preventable, says Amy Khor

She calls for "robust workplace safety culture" to be inculcated so all workers prioritise safety.

READ MORE HERE

Can Asia come up with the next big thing in deep tech?

Asia has demonstrated agility in adapting regulations for emerging tech and a large reservoir of Stem graduates.

READ MORE HERE

Suede’s Brett Anderson scolds fans for filming during Singapore concert

"If you want to film, go to the back. Don’t take up space out here," he said.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top