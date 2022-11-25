Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 25.

Malaysian PM Anwar says he plans to invite Perikatan Nasional to join his unity govt

PN leader Muhyiddin Yassin had earlier rejected the King's call for a unity government. He had also asked Mr Anwar to prove his parliamentary majority.

The making of Malaysia’s unity government: What went on behind the scenes

Royal intervention nudged the country to a historic unity government.

After divisive polls, Malaysia’s new PM Anwar must bring the country together again

He said he will defend the rights of the Malay-Muslim majority, while emphasising that the rights of all Malaysians will also be protected vigorously.

S'pore’s inflation may have peaked but price pressures remain, with growth also slowing in 2023

The tight labour market and upcoming GST hike could impact prices further, say analysts.

‘Not enough food and medicine, they are cold’: Maid says relatives crammed into tent after Java quake

More than 61,000 Indonesians were displaced from their homes by the earthquake.

World Cup: Son Heung-min’s South Korea hold Uruguay to goalless draw

It is the third time in this tournament that an Asian team has sprung a surprise.

SIA flight from London to S'pore diverted to Frankfurt due to issues with cabin pressure

The flight is now expected to arrive in Singapore this morning.

Expect doubts and regrets when switching jobs in your 40s

Make your career switch, but do your homework first and go in with eyes open, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.

App to help those with persistent Covid-19 symptoms recover through exercise

MoveVid provides patients with a customised eight-week exercise programme aimed at helping them return to their previous levels of physical activity.

Over 10,000 taking part in Chingay Parade 2023

Set to take place on Feb 3 and 4 next year, the parade will mark the return of colourful large-sized floats.

