Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 25.
S'pore-Malaysia land VTL prioritises those who have not seen their families for months
This is especially timely with the holiday season, as well as Chinese New Year, approaching.
S'pore-Malaysia land VTL capacity to be reviewed weekly, countries exploring possibility of train journeys
It will take some time before traffic on the Causeway will return to pre-pandemic levels, Mr Gan Kim Yong said.
Hospitals and clinics in S'pore desperate for nurses, offering 'finder's fee' to staff
At least one private hospital group is offering up to $12,000 for staff who can rope in an experienced nurse to join.
S'pore's Covid-19 certificate now recognised as equivalent of EU's certificate
Those with a Singapore certificate will be able to use it under the same conditions as those holding the EU certificate.
S'pore reports 2,079 new Covid-19 cases; weekly infection growth rate falls to 0.75
Six people aged between 60 and 83 die of complications linked to Covid-19.
Covid-19 cases break records in Europe, prompting booster shot rethink
The EU public health agency now recommends vaccine boosters for all adults, with priority for those over 40.
Removal of T-score may help, but parents still hold key to reducing PSLE stress
Parents need to look beyond school names and academic grades to make right choices for their children.
When a strongman blinks - Modi reaps bitter harvest with defeat by farmers
As Indian prime minister's muscular image slips, Indians and the world are watching.
Jail for couple who lied to Covid-19 contact tracers about their whereabouts, activities
They were first two people to be charged under Infectious Diseases Act in relation to current pandemic.
Movie review: Anita is a deeply nostalgic biopic of late Hong Kong legend
This glossy and beautiful biopic plays on her fans' memories of her and will definitely make them cry.