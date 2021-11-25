Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 25.

S'pore-Malaysia land VTL prioritises those who have not seen their families for months

This is especially timely with the holiday season, as well as Chinese New Year, approaching.

S'pore-Malaysia land VTL capacity to be reviewed weekly, countries exploring possibility of train journeys

It will take some time before traffic on the Causeway will return to pre-pandemic levels, Mr Gan Kim Yong said.

Hospitals and clinics in S'pore desperate for nurses, offering 'finder's fee' to staff

At least one private hospital group is offering up to $12,000 for staff who can rope in an experienced nurse to join.

S'pore's Covid-19 certificate now recognised as equivalent of EU's certificate

Those with a Singapore certificate will be able to use it under the same conditions as those holding the EU certificate.

S'pore reports 2,079 new Covid-19 cases; weekly infection growth rate falls to 0.75

Six people aged between 60 and 83 die of complications linked to Covid-19.

Covid-19 cases break records in Europe, prompting booster shot rethink

The EU public health agency now recommends vaccine boosters for all adults, with priority for those over 40.

Removal of T-score may help, but parents still hold key to reducing PSLE stress

Parents need to look beyond school names and academic grades to make right choices for their children.

When a strongman blinks - Modi reaps bitter harvest with defeat by farmers

As Indian prime minister's muscular image slips, Indians and the world are watching.

Jail for couple who lied to Covid-19 contact tracers about their whereabouts, activities

They were first two people to be charged under Infectious Diseases Act in relation to current pandemic.

Movie review: Anita is a deeply nostalgic biopic of late Hong Kong legend

This glossy and beautiful biopic plays on her fans' memories of her and will definitely make them cry.

