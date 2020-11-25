Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 25

Calm, credible voices needed to fight terror: Shanmugam

ISIS remains a threat and its violent ideology continues to radicalise individuals, he said.

Next year's Chinese New Year bazaar at Chinatown called off

Organisers said the decision was due to concerns over crowd control amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden says US 'ready to lead' again on global stage, vows to work with allies

The S&P 500 Index closed at an all-time high and the Dow topped 30,000 for the first time as Biden’s transition to the White House gathered speed.

37 people investigated, 16 foreigners deported in wake of recent terror attacks abroad: MHA

The 14 Singaporeans and 23 foreigners were suspected of radical inclinations or had made comments that incite violence.

Singapore's events sector gearing up to reinforce Republic's leading hub status

STB is currently processing up to 50 requests to hold pilot Mice events, with at least 20 approved so far.

No active Covid-19 clusters in S'pore for the first time since Feb 3

This is after the cluster at Cassia @ Penjuru at 15 Penjuru Walk was closed as it had no new cases for the past two incubation periods, or 28 days.

Malaysia's crucial Budget 2021 vote likely to be delayed

There has been heated debate since Budget 2021 was tabled on Nov 6 by the government.

Economic Affairs: Revisiting bitcoin

The No. 1 crypto asset has become the financial virus of our time, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Pines club members sue motoring tycoon over relocation, redevelopment of premises

162 club members are seeking damages of more than $110,000 each.

Add fun to your run by exploring these scenic routes

Take in cultural landmarks, iconic attractions and food destinations along the way.

