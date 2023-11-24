Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 24, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Gaza ceasefire to start today; 13 hostages set to be released
The truce will last for four days, and may be extended to allow the release of more hostages.
Veteran healthcare unionist elected NTUC president after two-day conference
Giving low-income families and their kids a fighting chance to escape the poverty trap
The new ComLink+ scheme represents a major shift in the Government’s approach to giving low-income families a leg-up, says Theresa Tan.
Riots erupt in Dublin after children stabbed
All lines of inquiry related to the attack remained open, the police commissioner said.
‘Nothing can replace the bond’: Raffles Town Club crew, members lament site’s future redevelopment
Some of the club’s staff were shocked by the news. Some members were concerned about the value of their memberships.
I turned 55 this month. Here’s what I wish I knew at 30
The chase for the good life can get addictive. Remember to invest in mental health and practise being mindful.
NTU dropout used fake degree to get hired at Walt Disney, Marshall Cavendish
Fonseka Wannerichega Hema Ranjini made the certificate by adding her name and major to a template she found online.
‘He thinks it’s playtime’: 6-year-old boy with ability to recall complex numbers sets 7 new S’pore records
Preschooler can recall values down to 600 decimal places and list all the currencies in the world.
Gojek S’pore head calls for review of age criterion for private-hire drivers to boost supply
Mr Lien Choong Luen noted that the demand for taxi and ride-hailing services far outstrips supply in certain parts of Singapore during late-night hours.
The rise of the Singapore male influencer
They may not have the same traction as their female counterparts, but male influencers in Singapore are getting a substantial bite of the social media advertising pie.