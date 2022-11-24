Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 24.
Umno agrees to unity govt not led by PN
This was to ensure that a prosperous and stable government could be formed, said the party.
BN chief Zahid accused of lying to Malaysian King, going against coalition’s stance
BN’s leadership had agreed that it would take a neutral position. But Mr Zahid allegedly sent a letter to the King claiming support for PH.
Gig workers in S'pore to get basic protection including insurance and CPF from as early as 2024
World Cup: Asia produces another upset as Japan beat Germany
“The players came together as one team. We prepared well and we stuck in there, and that’s what led to the win,” said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.
Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Thailand to jointly nominate the kebaya for Unesco list
S’pore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut faces police probe, public urged to submit documents
Hodlnaut, which has $18.5 million worth of assets parked with the now bankrupt exchange FTX, halted withdrawals in August.
Beijing hunkers down as Covid-19 lockdown continues
Based on an official tally, there are now 1,294 high-risk areas across the 16 districts of the city of 21 million, up from about 800 at the beginning of this week.
6 Australian schoolgirls nabbed for shoplifting in Orchard given warnings: Police
Their school principal said all matters had been resolved, and the girls left Singapore last Saturday.
As firms rush to diversify from China, India is looking good
A confluence of developments is spurring investor interest and growth, as associate editor Ravi Velloor finds out.
Singaporeans curating on a world stage: Meet the quiet movers and shakers of the arts scene
Singapore has cultivated a fair share of behind-the-scenes talent, two of whom have taken on major roles in international arts institutions.