Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 24

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 24.

Umno agrees to unity govt not led by PN

This was to ensure that a prosperous and stable government could be formed, said the party.

READ MORE HERE

BN chief Zahid accused of lying to Malaysian King, going against coalition’s stance

BN’s leadership had agreed that it would take a neutral position. But Mr Zahid allegedly sent a letter to the King claiming support for PH.

READ MORE HERE

Gig workers in S'pore to get basic protection including insurance and CPF from as early as 2024

CPF payments will be made compulsory only for those below 30 years old.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

World Cup: Asia produces another upset as Japan beat Germany

“The players came together as one team. We prepared well and we stuck in there, and that’s what led to the win,” said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Thailand to jointly nominate the kebaya for Unesco list

Result of the nomination is expected to be announced in end-2024.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut faces police probe, public urged to submit documents

Hodlnaut, which has $18.5 million worth of assets parked with the now bankrupt exchange FTX, halted withdrawals in August.

READ MORE HERE

Beijing hunkers down as Covid-19 lockdown continues

Based on an official tally, there are now 1,294 high-risk areas across the 16 districts of the city of 21 million, up from about 800 at the beginning of this week.

READ MORE HERE

6 Australian schoolgirls nabbed for shoplifting in Orchard given warnings: Police

Their school principal said all matters had been resolved, and the girls left Singapore last Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

As firms rush to diversify from China, India is looking good

A confluence of developments is spurring investor interest and growth, as associate editor Ravi Velloor finds out. 

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans curating on a world stage: Meet the quiet movers and shakers of the arts scene

Singapore has cultivated a fair share of behind-the-scenes talent, two of whom have taken on major roles in international arts institutions.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top