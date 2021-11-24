Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 24.

Singapore and Malaysia conduct VTL dry run at Causeway

The trial will allow the authorities to refine processes as both sides finalise details before reopening land borders.

More than 4,000 travellers from Malaysia approved to enter Singapore via air VTL

Of the 4,124 approved travellers, 1,792 are short-term visitors and 2,332 are long-term pass holders.

Singapore reports 1,782 new Covid-19 cases; weekly infection growth rate up slightly at 0.83

Five people aged between 62 and 92 die of complications linked to Covid-19.

Born at 22 weeks at home: 'Her chance of survival was close to zero'

Chelsea Kiew made history in 2018 when she became the youngest baby to survive birth at KKH.

Bye to 5BX for Singapore Army servicemen, and hello to PX and fewer injuries

Prehabilitation Exercises (PX) are stretching and strengthening drills to improve mobility and flexibility.

Planned road alignment for Mt Pleasant housing estate changed following environmental study

Access will run via Onraet Road off the PIE instead of a new slip road cutting through Kopi Sua cemetery.

US dollar strength against Singdollar to continue into 2022, analysts say

The US dollar strengthened to its highest level against the Singapore dollar this year on Tuesday (Nov 23).

Singapore's first free, teacher-less computer science programme to be launched by 2022

It is offered by French non-profit university Ecole 42 and SUTD.

Momentum growing for political boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Move could be embarrassing for President Xi Jinping, who is expected to seek a third term next year.

On & On Diners suspended after 73 people fall sick with gastroenteritis symptoms

None of the 73 people has been hospitalised.

