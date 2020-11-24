Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 24.
No Covid-19 cases in community and dorms for 13 days in S'pore, but complacency must not set in: Experts
Experts cautioned that local, undetected cases may still be lurking.
Biden to get his delayed presidential transition aid: Trump
This is Trump's closest statement yet to finally conceding he lost the US election.
Long-time Joe Biden adviser Antony Blinken set to be US secretary of state
Biden's choices signal a return to professionalism and experience, analysts said.
Singapore consumers express concern over 'complicated' tourism voucher redemption process
The SingapoRediscovers Vouchers can be redeemed online through five authorised booking partners.
$100 tourism vouchers: More choices with multiple redemption platforms, say observers
A single platform to redeem the vouchers would be ideal, but having options has its draws too, they say.
Woman sues PUB for $5 million after falling into manhole, says accident caused schizophrenia
Madam Chan Hui Peng, a chartered accountant, initially sought $20 million in damages over the accident.
Five-room BTO flats in Toa Payoh 6 times oversubscribed; Bishan four-room flats by 5 times
Prices for the 5-room flats in Toa Payoh (Bidadari) range from $627,000 to $726,000, excluding grants.
Family of murdered Malaysian student to sue Taiwan govt for alleged negligence: Lawyer
Irene Chung, 24, was found dead in Taiwan and an arrested suspect had confessed to killing her.
Rude language against Thai monarchy? People are just venting, says young key protest leader
"These are not vulgarities. They are expressions of people who have long been oppressed."
2020's best smartphone camera
Artificial intelligence is the new battleground for smartphone cameras.