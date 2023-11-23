Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 23, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Constitution amended to let president take global roles in private capacity if in national interest
President can express private views while serving on international bodies, said DPM Wong.
PAP, opposition MPs differ on constitutional changes for president to take on international roles
Opposition MPs suggested that the changes were being pushed through Parliament too hastily.
‘Always double-check the URL, don’t be like me’: Victim of WhatsApp Web impersonation scam
Such scams have claimed at least 93 victims and $176,000 in losses just in the first two weeks of November.
Gaza hostage release will not start before Friday, Israel says
The starting time of the truce and release of hostages had yet to be officially announced.
Unattended cigarette caused Bedok North flat fire that killed three, including 3-year-old
After first year in power, Anwar’s approval drops to 50 per cent amid economic concerns: Survey
His government's approval, meanwhile, has dropped from 54 per cent in December 2022 to 41 per cent.
Romance rekindled: The rise of Asia’s great railways
Private cars remain the totem of individual success, but Asia’s railways are pointing towards a shared prosperity and destiny, says Ravi Velloor.
Discover Lee Kuan Yew’s life and legacy at Changi Cottage, where he stayed and worked
Should MediShield Life premiums be based on lifestyle?
Backlash after private-hire driver spends 22 hours on road to win Facebook contest
Singapore Road Safety Council chairman Bernard Tay says drivers need to be focused and should have sufficient rest.