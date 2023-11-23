Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 23, 2023

Updated
Published
3 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Constitution amended to let president take global roles in private capacity if in national interest

President can express private views while serving on international bodies, said DPM Wong.

READ MORE HERE

PAP, opposition MPs differ on constitutional changes for president to take on international roles

Opposition MPs suggested that the changes were being pushed through Parliament too hastily.

READ MORE HERE

‘Always double-check the URL, don’t be like me’: Victim of WhatsApp Web impersonation scam

Such scams have claimed at least 93 victims and $176,000 in losses just in the first two weeks of November.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Gaza hostage release will not start before Friday, Israel says

The starting time of the truce and release of hostages had yet to be officially announced.

READ MORE HERE

Unattended cigarette caused Bedok North flat fire that killed three, including 3-year-old

The unattended cigarette was left burning for 10 to 15 minutes on cardboard boxes.

READ MORE HERE

After first year in power, Anwar’s approval drops to 50 per cent amid economic concerns: Survey

His government's approval, meanwhile, has dropped from 54 per cent in December 2022 to 41 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Romance rekindled: The rise of Asia’s great railways

Private cars remain the totem of individual success, but Asia’s railways are pointing towards a shared prosperity and destiny, says Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

Discover Lee Kuan Yew’s life and legacy at Changi Cottage, where he stayed and worked

The cottage at 26 Netheravon Road is one of the most popular chalets in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Should MediShield Life premiums be based on lifestyle?

The answer is not straightforward for a number of reasons, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Backlash after private-hire driver spends 22 hours on road to win Facebook contest

Singapore Road Safety Council chairman Bernard Tay says drivers need to be focused and should have sufficient rest.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top