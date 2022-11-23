Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 23

Muhyiddin rejects Malaysian King’s call for unity government

While PH leader Anwar Ibrahim said he “accepted the spirit of a unity government”, PN chief Muhyiddin Yassin insisted he had sufficient support on his own to become prime minister.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia King enters political minefield again to decide on PM

He has urged all Malaysians to be patient and calm until the process of forming a new government and the appointment of the 10th prime minister is completed.

READ MORE HERE

Debt stress levels up, investment returns fall but S’poreans not saving enough for crises: Survey

The survey also found that Singaporeans were spending on discretionary expenses such as travel instead of saving up for crises.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with 'immediate effect'; owners consider selling club

Ronaldo had said in a television interview that he felt “betrayed” by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.

READ MORE HERE

‘Messi is not God’, say Saudi fans as they revel in historic World Cup victory over Argentina

Argentina led 1-0 through a Messi penalty, but the Saudis stormed back with two second-half goals.

READ MORE HERE

WP wants to fund spending while avoiding moves like GST by taking more from reserves: Chee Hong Tat

Any decision by the Government to increase taxes, especially a broad-based tax like the GST, is only taken after it has carefully explored and considered all options, said Mr Chee.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean men, are you being outperformed by women?

Compared with other countries, there is more gender equality in Singapore. But gaps remain in schools and at work, says Insight editor Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Cancelled T-Rex auction sparks calls for respect of copyright, more transparency on ‘real bones’

Shen the T-Rex was displayed in Singapore with only about 20.7 per cent of excavated skeleton, said a dinosaur expert.

READ MORE HERE

6 Aussie schoolgirls nabbed for suspected shoplifting in S’pore have returned home

Their school principal said all matters had been resolved, and the girls left Singapore last Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Blue glow returns to S’pore waters, but frequent appearance a concern, says scientist

This is the third time this year that the plankton bloom has been spotted, a sign that Singapore waters may be changing, said a researcher.

READ MORE HERE

