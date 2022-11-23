Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Nov 23.
Muhyiddin rejects Malaysian King’s call for unity government
While PH leader Anwar Ibrahim said he “accepted the spirit of a unity government”, PN chief Muhyiddin Yassin insisted he had sufficient support on his own to become prime minister.
Malaysia King enters political minefield again to decide on PM
He has urged all Malaysians to be patient and calm until the process of forming a new government and the appointment of the 10th prime minister is completed.
Debt stress levels up, investment returns fall but S’poreans not saving enough for crises: Survey
The survey also found that Singaporeans were spending on discretionary expenses such as travel instead of saving up for crises.
Football: Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with 'immediate effect'; owners consider selling club
Ronaldo had said in a television interview that he felt “betrayed” by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.
‘Messi is not God’, say Saudi fans as they revel in historic World Cup victory over Argentina
Argentina led 1-0 through a Messi penalty, but the Saudis stormed back with two second-half goals.
WP wants to fund spending while avoiding moves like GST by taking more from reserves: Chee Hong Tat
Any decision by the Government to increase taxes, especially a broad-based tax like the GST, is only taken after it has carefully explored and considered all options, said Mr Chee.
S’porean men, are you being outperformed by women?
Compared with other countries, there is more gender equality in Singapore. But gaps remain in schools and at work, says Insight editor Grace Ho.
Cancelled T-Rex auction sparks calls for respect of copyright, more transparency on ‘real bones’
Shen the T-Rex was displayed in Singapore with only about 20.7 per cent of excavated skeleton, said a dinosaur expert.
6 Aussie schoolgirls nabbed for suspected shoplifting in S’pore have returned home
Their school principal said all matters had been resolved, and the girls left Singapore last Saturday.
Blue glow returns to S’pore waters, but frequent appearance a concern, says scientist
This is the third time this year that the plankton bloom has been spotted, a sign that Singapore waters may be changing, said a researcher.