Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 23.

China will not bully smaller countries, Xi tells Asean leaders

Chinese President says his nation does not seek hegemony, pledges vaccines and funds to fight Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

105-year-old among 5 new Covid-19 deaths as Singapore reports 1,461 new cases

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate is at 0.79, slightly down from 0.81 on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

Dane's holiday turns into quarantine stint in Singapore after he tests positive for Covid-19

Mr Steger, 34, spent about 4,000 Danish krone (S$826) on a Singapore Airlines round-trip flight for a six-day vacation in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Thank you for your prayers, says boy with inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19

Little Ali Zafir, who developed MIS-C after recovering from Covid-19, was discharged from hospital last Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

I’m 87, triple vaccinated and the pandemic can't stop me

Older people are at higher risk but it does not mean focusing on just survival with the remaining time you have.

READ MORE HERE

Driver to face homicide charges for deaths at Wisconsin Christmas parade

Police said the incident was not related to terrorism.

READ MORE HERE

Teen paid $350,000 to scammers who duped his parents into thinking he was kidnapped

SPF said a 24-year-old man was arrested last week for his suspected involvement in the case.

READ MORE HERE

The looming shadow over Ukraine and why it matters for Taiwan

Recent Russian troop movements and Putin’s ‘red line’ demands pose a challenge to the West: Exactly how iron-clad are its security pledges when an invasion occurs?

READ MORE HERE

At least 29 police reports filed against property investment company PIP Holdings; director uncontactable

They say they are owed money in investment projects that amount to millions of dollars.

READ MORE HERE

Women's tennis offers a lesson in Peng Shuai case; protect your players

Serena Williams has tweeted in concern, so have Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have spoken out and every voice has its weight.

READ MORE HERE