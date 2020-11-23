Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 23.

G-20 countries pledge to work towards inclusive and sustainable recovery from Covid-19 as annual summit ends

PM Lee calls on countries to strengthen social resilience and redouble efforts on sustainability.

S'pore-HK air travel bubble suspension not the death knell for leisure travel

Experts say the delay is a sensible decision while travellers accept sudden changes as part of situation.

First Americans could get Covid-19 vaccine by mid-December, top US health official says

The agency's advisers will meet on Dec 10 to discuss whether to approve the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use.

Should wildlife stay or go? Pasir Ris residents to have a say

A wild boar attacked a woman at a park in Pasir Ris last Tuesday, leaving her with injuries on her left leg and face.

Two Singaporean private plane pilots make emergency landing on North-South Expressway in Johor

The two Singaporean pilots on board are reportedly in stable condition.

RCEP signing a wake-up call for the US

America’s absence from mega Asian trade agreements undermines its own security arrangements, analysts warn.

Local brain bank receives first donations of brains for research

The one-year-old centre is in an early stage of donor recruitment, with 71 registered names.

No new Covid-19 community cases in Singapore for 12th day, longest such stretch since start of outbreak

Two of the imported cases on Sunday were crew members of separate ships.

Drains, canals near capacity after heavy Sunday afternoon rain

PUB issued flood warnings for 12 locations as water levels there hit at least 90% capacity.

Mark Lee's daughter tells him after Golden Horse loss: 'It's okay, you still have a long journey ahead'

“I'm 52 so I guess to have a long journey I must live till 100," said the actor jokingly.

