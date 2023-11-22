Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 22, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Israeli government to decide on hostage deal as Netanyahu says war will go on
Halloween celebrations in Asia an invasion of foreign culture? Ong Ye Kung weighs in at forum
How youth can embrace the world while remain culturally rooted was a topic discussed at a S'pore-China youth forum in Beijing.
This year’s clean toilet campaign to continue focus on flushing out bad habits
The campaign urges users to flush after using the loo, and keep the floor and toilet seats dry.
‘I was willing to spend on items I didn’t really need’: S’pore travellers splurge in Japan amid weakening yen
Countless Singaporeans have gone on holiday to Japan recently or are making plans to go to the Land of the Rising Sun, in part due to the weakening yen.
Binance CEO pleads guilty amid US illicit finance probe; S’porean ex-chief compliance officer charged
Binance’s former chief compliance officer Samuel Lim was charged by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The making of a blockbuster exhibition at National Gallery
Go behind the scenes to find out what it takes to set up a major art exhibition like Tropical: Stories From South-east Asia And Latin America.
1,500 workers to get extra 5.2% pay raise on average through NTUC grant for firms to transform
The 84 firms that pledged the additional pay raises tapped the Company Training Committee Grant.
Starting a start-up: From marketing exec to upcycling food waste using black soldier flies
Mr Nathaniel Phua's Ento Industries has nine employees at its 9,000 sq ft headquarters in Tuas, where around 2 tonnes of food waste are processed every day.
10 more spots designated for busking in Singapore
Nishigaya admits tactics backfired as Lions lose 3-1 to Thailand
A second-half substitution sparked the visitors to victory in front of a 29,644-strong crowd at the National Stadium.