Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 22

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 22.

More than 160 dead, hundreds injured after 5.6 earthquake hits Indonesia

The quake on Monday afternoon also rattled the Indonesian capital Jakarta for several seconds.

READ MORE HERE

Supporters of Anwar’s coalition torn over PH getting in bed with the enemy, BN

Pakatan Harapan sees a pact with its bitter rival Barisan Nasional as its only course to ruling Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

Rivals PH and Umno join hands in bid to form Perak, Pahang state governments

The tie-up will end an impasse in both states and the collaboration marks a historic moment in Malaysia’s polarised political landscape.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S'pore to hire about 4,000 new nurses by end-2023

This increase will begin from the middle of 2023, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

READ MORE HERE

Farrer Park Hospital fined $58k over leaked patient data, medical records

More than 1,900 people had their medical records disclosed.

READ MORE HERE

US has ‘unwavering commitment’ to defend Philippines if attacked in South China Sea: Kamala Harris

Ms Harris described the relationship between the US and the Philippines as a “long and enduring one”.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup: England tyros Bellingham and Saka shine as Three Lions thrash Iran 6-2 in opener

The Three Lions underlined their title credentials with an emphatic win in Doha on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Beijing flips back to what it knows best – a Covid-19 lockdown

The number of daily cases nationwide is getting closer to the record of more than 29,000 infections set in April.

READ MORE HERE

Public and private housing markets show early signs of moderation: Desmond Lee

“As the latest cooling measures were introduced only in end September, let us continue to keep watch on their impact,” he said.

READ MORE HERE

Streetwise: 6 things you did not know about travel insurance

Buy policies by the hour and get protected if it rains too much on your vacation.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top