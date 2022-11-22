Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 22.
More than 160 dead, hundreds injured after 5.6 earthquake hits Indonesia
The quake on Monday afternoon also rattled the Indonesian capital Jakarta for several seconds.
Supporters of Anwar’s coalition torn over PH getting in bed with the enemy, BN
Pakatan Harapan sees a pact with its bitter rival Barisan Nasional as its only course to ruling Malaysia.
Rivals PH and Umno join hands in bid to form Perak, Pahang state governments
The tie-up will end an impasse in both states and the collaboration marks a historic moment in Malaysia’s polarised political landscape.
S'pore to hire about 4,000 new nurses by end-2023
Farrer Park Hospital fined $58k over leaked patient data, medical records
US has ‘unwavering commitment’ to defend Philippines if attacked in South China Sea: Kamala Harris
Ms Harris described the relationship between the US and the Philippines as a “long and enduring one”.
World Cup: England tyros Bellingham and Saka shine as Three Lions thrash Iran 6-2 in opener
The Three Lions underlined their title credentials with an emphatic win in Doha on Monday.
Beijing flips back to what it knows best – a Covid-19 lockdown
The number of daily cases nationwide is getting closer to the record of more than 29,000 infections set in April.
Public and private housing markets show early signs of moderation: Desmond Lee
“As the latest cooling measures were introduced only in end September, let us continue to keep watch on their impact,” he said.