Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 22

Experts question relevance of SafeEntry, TraceTogether amid endemic Covid-19

Extensive contact tracing, as was done in the early days of the pandemic, is no longer practical or necessary, they note.

8 people die as new Covid-19 infections fall to 1,670, the lowest since Sept 27

Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate at 0.81 on Sunday, slightly up from 0.78 on Saturday.

More children take turns to live with each parent in post-divorce arrangements

A total of 9.5 per cent of civil divorces last year were awarded shared care and control, from 5.6 per cent in 2016.

Demand for BTO HDB flats jumped 70% in 2020, with 87,800 applications

Comparatively, 51,400 BTO applications were made in 2019, and 38,500 applications in 2018.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai tells IOC president she is safe during video call

Peng appeared to be relaxed during the 30-minute call.

Goh Meng Seng's claim that Government is lying about TCM treatment for Covid-19 is baseless: MOH

MOH clarifies that while it had offered to sponsor a study, the researcher had withdrawn her application.

First quarantine-free flight from Singapore lands in Australia on Sunday

Singapore citizens will not have to serve 14-days quarantine in a hotel after arrival in New South Wales and Victoria.

Travelling to Singapore: In which scenarios would I have to foot my Covid-19 medical bills?

The billing measure applies to all travellers who meet its conditions, regardless of the travel lane they use.

Why do some S'pore couples want to be child-free?

A 21-year-old seeking permanent sterilisation cited environmental concerns as her biggest reason for not wanting children.

OCBC's scam detection helped customers save $10m this year

The bank has detected three times more scams a day than the average level over the past week amid the Singles' Day sale frenzy.

