Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 22.

Passengers disappointed, frustrated over deferment of S'pore-HK air travel bubble

Some say it may be tough to secure a seat again when the bubble begins.

G-20 summit: PM Lee calls for fair access to Covid-19 vaccine, stronger disease surveillance

He said the group is well-placed to drive the global response required to tackle the crisis.

Would you take virus test to go clubbing? Sunday Times poll finds out

Most polled won’t patronise karaoke outlets and nightclubs in pilot if they have to take a test.

Mark Lee misses out on Best Leading Actor trophy but local film Number 1 still wins at Golden Horse

Local musical comedy Number 1 won the award for Best Makeup and Costume Design.

Cabbies, private-hire drivers find the going tough even with easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Demand for rides weak with little nightlife, many working from home and no tourists.

Staying in, burning out: Covid-19 casts spotlight on mental health at work

The blurring of lines between the workplace and home has put pressure on many workers.

The Ah Beng hawkers who became Covid heroes and now have their own fine-dining restaurant

Beng Who Cooks duo dished out $15,000 worth of free meals during the circuit breaker.

askST: What support is there for S'pore freelancers amid the Covid-19 pandemic?

Find out how Singaporean freelancers and self-employed people with less means and family support can receive financial support.

Cycle and hike along Lornie Nature Corridor, the latest addition to S'pore's green efforts

The 1.76 km corridor also serves as a green route between MacRitchie Reservoir Park and Adam Road.

Calls to change eating habits and overhaul in food supply chain to cut Singapore's food waste

How much money is thrown away through the food waste generated by S'pore households every year? The answer: $342m.

