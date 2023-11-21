Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 21, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Public healthcare IT provider to step up defences against cyber attacks
Synapxe said it will “strengthen its system design” to make it more resilient against new forms of distributed denial of service attacks in future.
Fresh meals, automated vehicles and sterile tools: A rare look at SGH’s underground operations
See how hundreds of hospital staff work in underground facilities in vital backend operations.
Total Defence vital amid changing external security environment: Ng Eng Hen
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the turmoil in the Middle East and the United States-China rivalry, Singaporeans need "less convincing" that Total Defence is needed, he said.
Police, SCDF bring back large-scale counter-terrorism exercise after pandemic hiatus
Exercise Heartbeat was held at the Millenia Singapore integrated development, which houses office buildings, hotels and shops.
Fuel pump prices continue to slide
The price cuts come about a week after the last one, following a further depression of oil prices.
Hundreds of OpenAI staff threaten mass exodus to join ex-CEO Sam Altman
Consumer watchdog Case receives 39 reports of remittance funds to China frozen by authorities there
Affected individuals should seek help from remittance companies, say the police and MAS.
Last man in wife-sharing case found guilty of raping woman on her wedding anniversary
Of the seven men involved in case, he was the only one to claim trial instead of pleading guilty.
Japanese brands toughing it out in China despite headwinds
Japanese foreign direct investment into China has been shrinking, as has the number of Japanese citizens living there, says Walter Sim.