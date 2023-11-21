Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 21, 2023

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Public healthcare IT provider to step up defences against cyber attacks

Synapxe said it will “strengthen its system design” to make it more resilient against new forms of distributed denial of service attacks in future.

Fresh meals, automated vehicles and sterile tools: A rare look at SGH’s underground operations

See how hundreds of hospital staff work in underground facilities in vital backend operations.

Total Defence vital amid changing external security environment: Ng Eng Hen

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the turmoil in the Middle East and the United States-China rivalry, Singaporeans need "less convincing" that Total Defence is needed, he said.

Police, SCDF bring back large-scale counter-terrorism exercise after pandemic hiatus

Exercise Heartbeat was held at the Millenia Singapore integrated development, which houses office buildings, hotels and shops.

Fuel pump prices continue to slide

The price cuts come about a week after the last one, following a further depression of oil prices.

Hundreds of OpenAI staff threaten mass exodus to join ex-CEO Sam Altman

Reports said as many as 500 of OpenAI’s 770 employees signed the letter.

Consumer watchdog Case receives 39 reports of remittance funds to China frozen by authorities there

Affected individuals should seek help from remittance companies, say the police and MAS.

Last man in wife-sharing case found guilty of raping woman on her wedding anniversary

Of the seven men involved in case, he was the only one to claim trial instead of pleading guilty.

Japanese brands toughing it out in China despite headwinds

Japanese foreign direct investment into China has been shrinking, as has the number of Japanese citizens living there, says Walter Sim.

Citigroup cuts over 300 senior manager roles in latest restructuring

The bank has said the workforce reductions may continue around the globe into 2024.

