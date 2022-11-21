Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 21.

GPS says it will back PN, BN and GRS to form next Malaysian govt

GPS president Abang Johari Tun Openg said the party agreed to support Muhyiddin Yassin to be the PM candidate.

READ MORE HERE

Targeting younger voters helped PH clinch Johor in Malaysia election

The coalition bettered its 2018 seat wins in its "fortress" Johor with a tally of 14 out of 26 seats.

READ MORE HERE

The wipe-out of ‘old Malaysia’ should prompt soul-searching

Voters want a new way forward after frustration with intense politicking over the past two years.

READ MORE HERE

Govt looking into further prioritising BTO flats for those with more urgent needs

The classification of towns as mature and non-mature estates is also being reviewed to keep pace with the times.

READ MORE HERE

Founder of The Malayan Council eateries allegedly falsely declared worker salaries

Mohamad Hafiz Salim Alkhatib is alleged to have instigated 13 of his workers to lie to MOM in 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Beijing turns into ghost town as Covid-19 cases spike

It also reported the first Covid-19 death since May - an elderly man with underlying medical conditions.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup: Ecuador defeat hosts Qatar 2-0 in opener

Qatar became the first home team to lose their opening World Cup match with Ecuador's Enner Valencia scoring twice in the tournament curtain-raiser.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup: Football takes centre stage as Qatar 2022 kicks off

After over a decade in the making, the month-long tournament kicked off with a spectacular show of colour and culture.

READ MORE HERE

Japan needs more than anime to stay ahead in South-east Asia

While polls show Japan being viewed as more trustworthy and likeable than China, it is slipping in economic and political clout.

READ MORE HERE

Minor Issues: A dad’s letter to his son who is doing his basic military training

It makes me so happy to see you grow from strength to strength, writes columnist Abel Ang in his letter.

READ MORE HERE

