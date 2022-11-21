Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 21.
GPS says it will back PN, BN and GRS to form next Malaysian govt
GPS president Abang Johari Tun Openg said the party agreed to support Muhyiddin Yassin to be the PM candidate.
Targeting younger voters helped PH clinch Johor in Malaysia election
The coalition bettered its 2018 seat wins in its "fortress" Johor with a tally of 14 out of 26 seats.
The wipe-out of ‘old Malaysia’ should prompt soul-searching
Voters want a new way forward after frustration with intense politicking over the past two years.
Govt looking into further prioritising BTO flats for those with more urgent needs
The classification of towns as mature and non-mature estates is also being reviewed to keep pace with the times.
Founder of The Malayan Council eateries allegedly falsely declared worker salaries
Mohamad Hafiz Salim Alkhatib is alleged to have instigated 13 of his workers to lie to MOM in 2019.
Beijing turns into ghost town as Covid-19 cases spike
It also reported the first Covid-19 death since May - an elderly man with underlying medical conditions.
World Cup: Ecuador defeat hosts Qatar 2-0 in opener
Qatar became the first home team to lose their opening World Cup match with Ecuador's Enner Valencia scoring twice in the tournament curtain-raiser.
World Cup: Football takes centre stage as Qatar 2022 kicks off
After over a decade in the making, the month-long tournament kicked off with a spectacular show of colour and culture.
Japan needs more than anime to stay ahead in South-east Asia
While polls show Japan being viewed as more trustworthy and likeable than China, it is slipping in economic and political clout.
Minor Issues: A dad’s letter to his son who is doing his basic military training
It makes me so happy to see you grow from strength to strength, writes columnist Abel Ang in his letter.