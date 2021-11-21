Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 21.

Dining, gathering group size raised: What you need to know about Covid-19 rules from Nov 22

Vaccinated groups of up to five can dine together from Monday even if they are not from the same household.

December a litmus test that can signal need for tightening, or allow for easing of curbs

It has traditionally been a time for partying and socialising, so more interaction can be expected.

S'pore reports 1,931 new Covid-19 cases and 13 more deaths

There were 13 people who died of complications linked to Covid-19.

Satay by the Bay among initial batch of coffee shops, hawker centres to allow 5 to dine in

The remaining hawker centres will have entry and vaccination checks by Nov 30.

Malaysia's BN may go for snap GE after landslide win in Melaka polls

With Najib leading BN's charge, the win could shake up Umno's top leadership and press PM Ismail to swiftly call a general election.

Does a family of 4 really need $6,426 a month for a basic standard of living? It depends

It is about what people feel they need to be socially accepted, not just what they can afford, says Grace Ho.

How can you cut expenses to boost savings? Here are 4 tips

The pandemic has been a struggle for everyone, but it has at least given us three valuable insights as to why everyone needs to take financial planning seriously.

Flexi-work, fertility health part of holistic framework to encourage couples to have kids: Indranee

Many couples said hybrid work arrangements have allowed them more family time.

How a Thai murder case created a YouTube star

It's dark as villagers gather outside a house in north-eastern Thailand for some sticky rice and chicken soup.

Look how you've grown: S'pore panda cub's milestones over 100 days

Here is a photo album of its milestones, from his first tooth to the inaugural weigh-in.

